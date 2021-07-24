Community gardens come together

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Paid for by the Portage Health Foundation, a group has assembled 16 four-by-eight foot raised garden beds, seven large fruit tree boxes and plans to finish more structures on site.

The plans to finish include a twelve-by-eight foot shed that will house all of the garden’s supplies and tools.

Michigan Water Company will also donate a water hookup for the plot.

“The project is really coming along, we do hope to add some mulch to the area, just to beautify,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director, Leah Polzien. “Then we’re going to be ready. I’m hoping to have an open house for the community garden for Pasty Fest on August 21.”

Beds will be rented out after everything is done in time for the 2022 growing season.

