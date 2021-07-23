Advertisement

Warmer conditions before storms tonight

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A warm front moves through today. It will increase the humidity and heat. Then, late this evening a line of thunderstorms moves in across the western U.P. Initially this line could be severe with strong winds, hail, and rain. As the line moves through it will weaken. Showers and storms will be across the east tomorrow morning. Drier more pleasant moves in on Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s west, cooler elsewhere

Tonight: Thunderstorms, some severe in the west early at night

>Lows: 60s

Saturday: Morning showers and storms with clouds decreasing during the day

>Highs: Upper 80s south, cooler elsewhere

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mainly 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Around 80°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

