Showers Will Linger Over Eastern Upper Michigan Part of Saturday

Saturday: Warm and humid, showers, possible thunderstorms east in the morning; chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping southeast during the late afternoon

Highs: 80s west, mid 70s to 80 east

Sunday: Mostly sunny warm, but not as humid

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms at night

Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Look for cooler temperatures during the latter portion of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.