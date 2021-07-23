Showers Will Linger Over Eastern Upper Michigan Part of Saturday
Warm and Humid Conditions are Expected with Gradual Drying Over Western Portions
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday: Warm and humid, showers, possible thunderstorms east in the morning; chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping southeast during the late afternoon
Highs: 80s west, mid 70s to 80 east
Sunday: Mostly sunny warm, but not as humid
Highs: mainly 80s
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms at night
Highs: 80s
Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80
Look for cooler temperatures during the latter portion of next week.
