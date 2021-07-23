Advertisement

Showers Will Linger Over Eastern Upper Michigan Part of Saturday

Warm and Humid Conditions are Expected with Gradual Drying Over Western Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Warm and humid, showers, possible thunderstorms east in the morning; chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping southeast during the late afternoon

Highs: 80s west, mid 70s to 80 east

Sunday: Mostly sunny warm, but not as humid

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms at night

Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Look for cooler temperatures during the latter portion of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

Latest News

storms
Warmer conditions before storms tonight
Weather On Demand: 7/22/2021
More Humid Friday; Showers/Thunderstorms Mainly at Night
some showers
Isolated showers for some
Quarter to half-inch rainfall possible in U.P. areas Thursday as Northern Plains system...
Showers west overnight then spreading eastward Thursday a.m. with more intense rainfall