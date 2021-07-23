Advertisement

REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “First the QB, now the No. 1 WR.” The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have reportedly broken off talks for a long-term extension.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s sources, there are no plans to resume discussions right now.

Adams is still under contract and will make $12.25 million this season. After that, he’s eligible to become a free agent. He was on the field for Packers minicamp last month.

This drama heats up less than a week before training camp, as some are already wondering when they’ll see star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers didn’t attend the mandatory minicamp last month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
Kayaker missing along Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior