REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “First the QB, now the No. 1 WR.” The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have reportedly broken off talks for a long-term extension.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s sources, there are no plans to resume discussions right now.
Adams is still under contract and will make $12.25 million this season. After that, he’s eligible to become a free agent. He was on the field for Packers minicamp last month.
This drama heats up less than a week before training camp, as some are already wondering when they’ll see star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers didn’t attend the mandatory minicamp last month.
