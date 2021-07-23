REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “First the QB, now the No. 1 WR.” The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have reportedly broken off talks for a long-term extension.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s sources, there are no plans to resume discussions right now.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams is still under contract and will make $12.25 million this season. After that, he’s eligible to become a free agent. He was on the field for Packers minicamp last month.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

This drama heats up less than a week before training camp, as some are already wondering when they’ll see star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers didn’t attend the mandatory minicamp last month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.