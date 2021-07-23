New information about Calumet fire victims and cleanup emerges

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - 41 people were forced to evacuate their homes on Fifth St. in Calumet after the fire in May.

Now, Love in the Name of Christ, or Love Inc., will be reaching out to help furnish the fire victims’ new homes.

The local non-profit raised $1,000 from the community, a $2,000 donation from Goodwill and a $10,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

“We’re going to go all out,” said Pastor David Whitaker, Love Inc. executive director. “We’re probably going to bring families to Walmart. Buy different items for them, extra beds, kitchenware, [things] they need for their homes.”

One generous donor even gave Love Inc. a new GMC truck to transport all the goodies.

Love Inc. is always open to more donations to help local causes.

As for the fire remains – the process hasn’t come far.

The smell of soot still lingers in the air on Fifth St. in Calumet where a large area of debris still overlooks the downtown.

The Interim Village Manager Dave Geisler says things are out of Calumet’s hands for now.

“You have the Environmental Protection Agency involved, and no surprise,” said Geisler. “It takes them a while to come up with a plan.”

Geisler says the village had to disclose that there was asbestos, lead paint, and other hazardous materials in the debris to get the EPA involved.

“In addition, we pointed out that the debris is on the most heavily trafficked street in our downtown area,” said Geisler. “So not only is it in close proximity to retail establishments there are also food establishments there, and it’s also a block within our housing commission.”

Because of the risks the site poses to visitors and members of the community Geisler says the village may be able to get assistance financially from the EPA too.

“Going forward now, is to meet with the EPA during that first week of August,” said Geisler. “And hopefully – we’ll have an update at that time.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.