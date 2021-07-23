Advertisement

New information about Calumet fire victims and cleanup emerges

The EPA will be meeting with the village in August.
Much of the debris remains in Calumet.
Much of the debris remains in Calumet.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - 41 people were forced to evacuate their homes on Fifth St. in Calumet after the fire in May.

Now, Love in the Name of Christ, or Love Inc., will be reaching out to help furnish the fire victims’ new homes.

The local non-profit raised $1,000 from the community, a $2,000 donation from Goodwill and a $10,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.

“We’re going to go all out,” said Pastor David Whitaker, Love Inc. executive director. “We’re probably going to bring families to Walmart. Buy different items for them, extra beds, kitchenware, [things] they need for their homes.”

One generous donor even gave Love Inc. a new GMC truck to transport all the goodies.

Love Inc. is always open to more donations to help local causes.

As for the fire remains – the process hasn’t come far.

The smell of soot still lingers in the air on Fifth St. in Calumet where a large area of debris still overlooks the downtown.

The Interim Village Manager Dave Geisler says things are out of Calumet’s hands for now.

“You have the Environmental Protection Agency involved, and no surprise,” said Geisler. “It takes them a while to come up with a plan.”

Geisler says the village had to disclose that there was asbestos, lead paint, and other hazardous materials in the debris to get the EPA involved.

“In addition, we pointed out that the debris is on the most heavily trafficked street in our downtown area,” said Geisler. “So not only is it in close proximity to retail establishments there are also food establishments there, and it’s also a block within our housing commission.”

Because of the risks the site poses to visitors and members of the community Geisler says the village may be able to get assistance financially from the EPA too.

“Going forward now, is to meet with the EPA during that first week of August,” said Geisler. “And hopefully – we’ll have an update at that time.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

Latest News

People standing around motorcycles.
Several events happening in Escanaba this weekend
The gardens in Calumet look great!
Community gardens come together
Trenary Toast Cafe opens in Marquette
Trenary Toast Cafe opens in Marquette
Marquette gifts shops having busy season
Marquette gifts shops having busy season