New café brings taste of Trenary to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest business in downtown Marquette is offering up a taste of Trenary...

Trenary Toast that is.

Friday was the grand opening for the Trenary Toast Café, located at the corner of Third and Washington Streets.

Classic Trenary Toast, cinnamon rolls, French toast and open-faced sandwiches are just some of the menu items they offer.

“How does it get more U.P. made than Trenary Toast?” asked cafe co-owner Marco Dossena. “This is an authentic taste of Finn, U.P. culture right at your doorstep, in downtown Marquette. We’ve got a ton of selections as far as food, merchandise and a great staff and we welcome you down here with open arms.”

The Trenary Toast Café is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday, the café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays they close at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.