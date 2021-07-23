Advertisement

New café brings taste of Trenary to Marquette

Classic Trenary Toast, cinnamon rolls, French toast and open-faced sandwiches are just some of the menu items they offer.
Mugs inside the Trenary Toast Café in Marquette.
Mugs inside the Trenary Toast Café in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest business in downtown Marquette is offering up a taste of Trenary...

Trenary Toast that is.

Friday was the grand opening for the Trenary Toast Café, located at the corner of Third and Washington Streets.

Classic Trenary Toast, cinnamon rolls, French toast and open-faced sandwiches are just some of the menu items they offer.

“How does it get more U.P. made than Trenary Toast?” asked cafe co-owner Marco Dossena. “This is an authentic taste of Finn, U.P. culture right at your doorstep, in downtown Marquette. We’ve got a ton of selections as far as food, merchandise and a great staff and we welcome you down here with open arms.”

The Trenary Toast Café is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday, the café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays they close at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

Latest News

Jenna Zdunek
Marquette County YMCA CEO celebrates 20 years
This Friday and Saturday, golfers are treated to an outdoor celebration with Hawaii themes
“Hawaii Day” celebration hosted by Timberstone Golf Course
A new history museum, or a "BUS-eum," is coming to Dickinson County Library featuring five...
Museum on Wheels comes to Dickinson County Library
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette