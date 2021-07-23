Advertisement

New bike trail getting built at Marquette Mountain

Ski resort’s bike park manager says the idea is to create a more inclusive biking experience
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain is working on a new addition to its bike park.

The ski resort, which usually welcomes bikers during the warm months, is in the process of building its second trail this year.

On Father’s Day, the resort opened another path wrapping around the east end of the hill, increasing the trail total to seven and a half courses.

With the hill steep and rocky, the bike park’s manager, Jeremiah Johnston says the idea is to create a more inclusive biking experience.

“Without building these newer flow-style trails, the barrier of entry was really high,” said Johnston. “So, really, we are trying to open up the mountain to more ridership and get more people out here to have more fun.”

The hope is for the trail in progress to open before the season wraps up. If that’s not the case, the objective is to have it open first thing in the spring.

