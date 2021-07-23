Museum on Wheels comes to Dickinson County Library

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday in Iron Mountain, the Dickinson County Library is hosting a mobile “Museum on Wheels.”

This is the first time a mobile museum is coming to the library. The museum will be hosted out of a retrofitted school bus, in the parking lot across the street. A wide range of historical topics are being covered.

“They’re going to be hosting five different exhibits that center on the years 1914-1941. The topic is hidden and forbidden no more,” said Emily Cummings, Dickinson County Library Local Historian and Adult Programmer.

The museum is free to the public, and anyone is welcome to come from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT

