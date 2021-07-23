Marquette County YMCA CEO celebrates 20 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Jenna Zdunek will celebrate two decades of work at the Marquette County YMCA. She started her career at the West End YMCA in Negaunee as an equipment cleaner. She began her current position as CEO in 2017, just as the YMCA was struggling with bankruptcy.

She oversaw an active fundraising campaign to pay off debt and implementing new programming. Over the past sixteen months, she has guided the Y through the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of course our Y has been through a lot and I’m just proud of our members and our community and all the people that we’ve helped and my amazing staff and board,” said Zdunek. “We’re still thankful to be here and doing well”.

Zdunek says she’s looking forward to continued new programing at the YMCA with a focus on mental and emotional health and families.

