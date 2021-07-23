Lake Superior State promotes York, Cisek to Associate Hockey Head Coaches

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University Hockey Assistant Coaches Zack Cisek and Mike York have both been promoted to Associate Head Coach, as announced by Head Coach Damon Whitten. In addition, Cisek and York have both agreed to terms on multiyear contract extensions.

York joined the Laker staff in July 2017 as an assistant coach and will enter his fifth season with Lake Superior in 2021-22. Cisek joined the Laker staff in August 2018 as an assistant coach and will enter his fourth season with Lake Superior State in 2021-22.

In the time since the pair joined Whitten’s staff, the Lakers have posted two of the program’s most successful seasons in the last three decades (2018-19 and 2020-21) while also adding a GLI Championship, WCHA Championship, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 years in 2021. The Lakers have qualified for the playoffs in all three seasons that both Cisek and York have been behind the bench.

“Mike and Zack have done an outstanding job in all facets of Laker hockey,” said Whitten. “We are excited to announce their multi-year contract extension and promotion to associate head coach. They have both worked tirelessly to recruit outstanding student-athletes from across the globe to Laker hockey. Their efforts in player development and the creation of an elite team culture have guided LSSU to outstanding team and individual successes. I want to thank Mike and Zack, and their families for their dedication to our program and am thrilled for their continued commitment to Laker hockey.”

In 2018-19, York and Cisek were key components of the Lakers team that posted a 23-13-2 overall record and a 16-10-2 mark in WCHA competition. The 23 wins marked the highest single season total for the program since the 1995-96 season. Lake Superior State surpassed the 20 win-plateau for the first time since the 2006-07, recorded the program’s longest winning streak since 1996-97 (seven games), won the first Great Lakes Invitational Championship in program history, hosted a WCHA playoff series for the first time in team history and captured a WCHA playoff series win for the first time after defeating the Bemidji State Beavers in the Quarterfinals.

On an individual basis, the pair of coaches helped to guide four Lakers to all-conference honors (Diego Cuglietta, First Team; Max Humitz, Third Team; Anthony Nellis, Third Team; Ashton Calder, Rookie Team). With 25 goals, Cuglietta led all NCAA skaters in goals during the 2018-19 season.

During the pair’s second season together (2019-20), York and Cisek coached Humitz to Second Team All-Conference honors and Louis Boudon to the WCHA All-Rookie Team. Humitz, a gifted goal scorer, finished his Laker career with 111 points (64 goals, 47 assists) and became the 22nd Laker all-time to reach 60 career goals. Under York and Cisek, Humitz finished his collegiate career as the WCHA’s No. 2 post-realignment goal-scorer with 64 goals.

York and Cisek’s coaching successes with the Lakers continued during the 2020-21 season as the program made its 11th all-time appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament after receiving an automatic bid. The Lakers secured a place in the tournament after winning the 2021 WCHA Championship on Saturday, March 20 in a 6-3 victory over Northern Michigan. The year’s accomplishments included a second place regular season finish in the WCHA standings, winning the program’s first WCHA Championship, qualifying to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years, posting the program’s 1000th all-time win, and ending the season with the program’s highest win percentage in 25 years. Lake Superior State finished the 2020-21 season with a 19-7-3 overall record and a 13-6-0 mark in conference play.

Among the many strong individual performances during the 2020-21 season was Cisek’s starting goaltender, Mareks Mitens, who was named All-WCHA Second Team and finished as a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is awarded to the top goaltender in Division I hockey. Ashton Calder (Second Team), Will Riedell (Second Team), and Pete Veillette (Third Team) also received all-conference recognition under York and Cisek’s guidance.

Laker hockey will look to continue its recent success as the team joins the reconstituted Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) for the 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open the season on the road at Nebraska Omaha on Saturday, Oct. 2 and will return to the Taffy Abel Arena for the team’s home opener against St. Thomas on Friday, Oct. 15.

All Laker home and away CCHA games during the 2021-22 season will be available to watch live on FloHockey, the CCHA’s streaming partner. For more information or to sign up for a subscription, visit https:/www.flohockey.tv

Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on 99.5 Yes FM, the official radio station of Laker hockey.

Single game tickets for Laker hockey will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 5. This season’s new “Laker Gold” plan (10 tickets for $100 to be used in any combination of regular season games) will go on sale Saturday, July 24.

