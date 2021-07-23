Advertisement

“Hawaii Day” celebration hosted by Timberstone Golf Course

The first ever event celebrates the summer weather and encourages engagement between customers and staff
This Friday and Saturday, golfers are treated to an outdoor celebration with Hawaii themes
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor grilling and decorations are welcoming customers to Timberstone Golf Course on Friday and Saturday. This is the first ever “Hawaii day” at the Iron Mountain course. The goal is to increase engagement.

“We’ve decided to do this this year just to add some more fun to Timberstone. It’s been going great this season, and we just want to show the customers how much we appreciate them,” said Michaela Sweig, Timberstone Golf Course Administrative Manager.

Staff have been preparing themed food like pulled pork and an assortment of grilled food, as well as some specialty drinks at discounted rates.

“We have the blue Hawaiian, and the Hawaiian rum punch today,” Sweig said.

More specials are offered throughout the weekend. There is a foursome package deal for small groups available until Monday. Despite the possibility of rain, “Hawaii day” is scheduled to continue tomorrow, largely with help of the grounds crew.

“When it’s all said and done, there’s about 400 hours of daily operation hours per week to maintain this golf course,” said Phil Tuschy, Timberstone Golf Course Superintendent.

Customers can also win several prizes on different holes, and there are lawn games like cornhole. The course is maintained regularly, and staff say it offers something for all levels.

“You see things on this golf course you don’t see on other golf courses. The beauty, the scenery, the wildlife,” Tuschy said.

Tee times are still available tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT.

Hawaii day continues tomorrow at Timberstone Golf Course rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

