Gogebic-Iron County Airport Board recommends Detroit Air as new air carrier

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Iron County Airport board is proposing to use Denver Air as its new air carrier.

On Thursday, Denver Air, Air ChoiceOne, and Southern Air carriers gave proposals to provide essential air service to the airport.

“With all the discrepancies with our airline that’s in here now I guess we thought bigger might be better for us,” said Gogebic-Iron County Airport Board Chairman Patrick Hanson.

Boutique Airlines - the airport’s current flight provider - requested to be withdrawn from the essential air service at the airport after an emergency exit door came off one of its planes before an Ironwood-bound flight took off from Minneapolis in May.

Gogebic-Iron County Airport Board Vice Chair James Lorenson said the airport does not actually choose which airline will provide flights, but it does make a proposal.

“The federal government will look at the proposals, look at the local recommendation, and then they are actually the decision maker.”

And for the board, reliability, timing, scheduling, and amenities are all important factors to help rebuild the airport and bring in tourists.

“Their planes could haul more baggage and we’ve had a lot of complaints on the airline as far as bringing in the skis, snowboards, and different equipment like that and they can handle any type of thing that comes into us,” said Hanson.

As for next steps, the board will be proposing a recommendation of Denver Air to the Federal DOT.

The board is hoping to have a new airline providing flights by the end of the year.

