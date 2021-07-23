Funeral service for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean to be available online Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Funeral services are planned for the late Houghton County Sheriff, Brian “Slim” McLean, on Saturday.

Visitation services for Sheriff McLean begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center. The memorial service will also be livestreamed on the Rozsa Center’s Facebook page.

Sheriff McLean died at UP Health System Marquette on Monday evening, following an accident at his Houghton home on Saturday. He was 63.

McLean served his community as a part of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years. In 1996, McLean became the sheriff for Houghton County and to this date, was the longest-running sheriff of Houghton County with 26 years served in the county.

Preceding Sheriff McLean in death were his son, Alex; his parents; and his sister, Kathy. Sheriff McLean is survived by his wife, Kelly, and his children, Samuel McLean, of Chicago; and Katelyn (Alexandra Ciacco) McLean of Mound, Minnesota. He is also survived by a twin brother, Bruce (Lesley) McLean, of Houghton; and his sisters, Susan Turner, of Atlantic Mine; Cynthia McLean, of Houghton; and Amy O’Connell, of Dodgeville. Also, numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

TV6′s Matt Price will also have a recap of the memorial events on Saturday’s TV6 Late News.

Links below are to this week’s coverage surrounding Sheriff McLean’s death and legacy, along with his full obituary:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.