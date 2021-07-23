Advertisement

Florence County Sheriff investigating armed robbery in Aurora

The robbery happened just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N.
A map graphic showing Tom and Jo's Liquor in Aurora, Wis., where an armed robbery took place...
A map graphic showing Tom and Jo's Liquor in Aurora, Wis., where an armed robbery took place around 9:00 p.m. July 22, 2021.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is investigating a Thursday night armed robbery in the town of Aurora.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9:02 p.m. July 22, a 911 call came in about the armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N.

Deputies responded and were assisted by surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-528-3346.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
Kayaker missing along Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

Latest News

A view of Marquette from above Lower Harbor, facing the city.
MEDC: City of Marquette receives certification as Redevelopment Ready Community
FILE. A volunteer, right, at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Pocket Park in Delta...
Michigan DNR seeks volunteers for Pocket Park activities at UP State Fair in Escanaba
Photos from past visits to Japan, and from Japanese residents visiting Marquette.
Tokyo Olympics are closer to home than it seems
Image from Tokyo, for the 2020 Olympics being held in 2021.
Sister City: Tokyo Olympics are closer to home than it seems