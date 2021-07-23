Florence County Sheriff investigating armed robbery in Aurora

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is investigating a Thursday night armed robbery in the town of Aurora.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9:02 p.m. July 22, a 911 call came in about the armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N.

Deputies responded and were assisted by surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 715-528-3346.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

