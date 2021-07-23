Advertisement

Escanaba man arraigned for multiple drug charges and concealing a firearm

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -An Escanaba man has been arraigned for multiple drug charges and concealing a firearm on Thursday.

41-year-old, Jimmy Pethers, was arrested for intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and concealing a firearm.

U.P.S.E.T. detectives had been investigating the distribution of drugs out of a house in Escanaba before arresting Pethers.

The investigation led to a search warrant on Wednesday evening.

Pethers was then arraigned at The 94th Judicial District Court in Escanaba on Thursday, July 22.

His bond is set at $175,000, cash.

