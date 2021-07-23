Advertisement

Enbridge: Anchor in Straits of Mackinac will be recovered

The company says an anchor will be recovered after it became detached from a cable during maintenance of an oil pipeline.
The pipeline would carry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.
The pipeline would carry Canadian oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge Energy says an anchor will be recovered from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac after it became detached from a cable during maintenance of an oil pipeline.

The incident involved an Enbridge contractor. Enbridge says there was no risk to Line 5, which is the pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Enbridge wants to build a tunnel in the water to house the pipeline. It has a permit from the state, but needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Critics want the pipeline shut down, saying the lakes are at risk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
UPDATE: Missing kayaker search suspended for the weekend in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Images from the fawn rescue video taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Lake...
Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

Latest News

Some Marquette County gift stores showing success with COVID-19 numbers low in the U.P.
Signs of success at Marquette County gift stores
New trail getting built at ski resort
New bike trail getting built at Marquette Mountain
A cigarette disposal receptacle at Clark Lambros Beach Park.
Cigarette recycling containers installed at Marquette beaches and bike paths
Members of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community walk from the former St. Joseph Orphanage to the...
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community walks in remembrance of abused indigenous children
FILE. Baggage at an airport.
Chippewa County International Airport to receive $5.2M in federal funds