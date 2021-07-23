Advertisement

Cigarette recycling containers installed at Marquette beaches and bike paths

The waste collected is sent to TerraCycle, which will turn it into material used to make recreational items like park benches and playground equipment.
A cigarette disposal receptacle at Clark Lambros Beach Park.
A cigarette disposal receptacle at Clark Lambros Beach Park.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New receptacles around Lake Superior are helping to reduce cigarette litter in Marquette.

The City of Marquette teamed up with the Superior Watershed Partnership to install five containers that smokers can use to dispose of their cigarettes. They are located at beaches and along bike paths, such as Clark Lambros Beach Park and McCarty’s Cove.

The waste collected is sent to sponsor TerraCycle, which will turn it into material used to make recreational items like park benches, playground equipment, and picnic tables.

“In many communities along shorelines, you see that cigarette waste is the top form of litter that’s collected,” said Kathleen Henry, education and special projects coordinator for the Superior Watershed Partnership. “That can be detrimental to the health of Lake Superior. Ensuring that waste doesn’t end up in our water is essential for healthy communities.”

For every pound of cigarette waste collected, TerraCycle will donate $1 to Keep America Beautiful, a national litter prevention nonprofit.

