Chippewa County International Airport to receive $5.2M in federal funds

DETROIT (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) Friday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will be awarding $5,271,043 to Chippewa County International Airport near Sault Ste. Marie.

This funding will go toward the reconstruction and expansion of the airport’s terminal building to improve operations and efficiency for travelers and baggage moving throughout the airport.

“I’m pleased to welcome this funding which will help Chippewa County International Airport expand its operational capacity as well as increase efficiency for travelers,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “As we work to recover from this pandemic, Michigan airports play a critical role in keeping communities and businesses across Northern Michigan and the UP connected to important economic opportunities and destinations. With new terminal improvements, Chippewa County International Airport can continue to provide safe, reliable air travel.”

“Having reliable and safe air service is important to Michigan tourism, commerce, and economic development,” said Senator Stabenow. “This grant is an important investment in the infrastructure of our airports and will help our communities rebound from the pandemic.”

More information on the USDOT grant can be found in the Notice of Grant Award release.

