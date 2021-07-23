Advertisement

Bridgefest 2.0 may be in the works this year

Things are still only in planning at this point.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular event in Houghton and Hancock that was cancelled this summer may be revived after all.

Bridgefest was cancelled in March.

But now, the City of Houghton, Hancock and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce are trying to plan an end of summer event to bring everyone together.

The fun-filled, family-friendly weekend would take place Labor Day Weekend.

Houghton’s City Manager Eric Waara says he wants local businesses to be in on the fun too.

“[We’d have a] fireworks show, in Houghton and Hancock. Hoping to involve the local restaurants and make it a takeout night,” said Waara. “We’re also looking at other things we can do.”

Waara says there will be more information released as a Bridgefest replacement is developed.

