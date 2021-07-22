Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital expansion keeping health care local

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula hospital is celebrating progress on its multi-million-dollar expansion. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital employees are signing beams, acknowledging all the work that is going into its $12.8M expansion.

“It was a long time getting started between trying to raise the funds and the pandemic. We’re finally off to breaking ground and making great progress,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

The community can expect three major improvements: an administrative building, 10 infusion bays for treatments like chemotherapy and a new rehab and aquatic center.

“We are going to be having a new brand-new aquatic therapy pool. We’re also going to have more treatment space for our patients,” said Ryan Pairolero, a physical therapist and manager of rehabilitation at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

The rehab center is currently about two miles from the hospital. Once the expansion project is completed, rehab will have its own wing attached to the hospital.

“This will allow us to more easily collaborate with members of our team throughout our organization and hopefully improve patient care and the overall patient experience,” said Pairolero.

The project will allow the hospital to add new providers and offer more services.

“We are super excited for our new specialty expansion, to offer all the services to our patients. Orthopedics, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, podiatry,” said Haley Whitman, nurse manager at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

This project will also help Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital keep health care local.

“It’s super important to us that our patients are able to stay in their community and get the services that they need,” said Whitman.

The project is about a quarter finished and is scheduled to be completed by January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.