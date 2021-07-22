Performances in the Park to benefit permanent bandshell

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Performances in the park brings Copper Harbor residents live music every Thursday from 7 to 9.

Organizers recently added a fundraising component with the hope of building a permanent bandshell.

For their third year, Jeff and Kathy Ihde have organized performances in the park at the newly renamed Donny Kilpela Memorial Park.

Kilpela was instrumental to the community, a supporter of the free concert series, and dreamed of building a permanent bandshell.

Since the series’ inception, musicians have been performing on a mobile stage.

“Every week we have to set it up, break it down, put it away. So it would be nice to have a permanent - that was always Donny’s dream - to have a permanent stage in the park.” says Jeff Ihde.

A donation box plus proceeds from “Zoe’s Trinkets and Treats” will go towards the fundraising efforts.

The Ihdes aren’t interested in charging guests an entry fee. That would go against their mission of making the arts more accessible.

“It’s a way to promote our community, it’s a way to promote local arts, and it’s a way to promote local musicians and that’s what this is all about.” adds Kathy Ihde.

Performances in the Park will continue each Thursday until September 2nd, finishing with an open mic night.

You can read updates and more on Performances in the Park Facebook page here.

The schedule for the rest of the summer:

July 22nd - English and Irish

July 29th - Uncle Floyd

August 5th - Mojo and Gail

August 12th - In Spite of Ourselves

August 19th - Tapestry

August 26th - Powers of Air

September 2nd - Open Mic Night

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.