MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Outback Art Fair will showcase many local artists and collections unique to the Upper Peninsula. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Outback Art Fair is celebrating 27 years.

