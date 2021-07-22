Advertisement

More Humid Friday; Showers/Thunderstorms Mainly at Night

Warm and Humid Weather Continues into the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Friday: Partly cloudy, more humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm west half in the afternoon; showers and thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. Friday night

Highs: mid 70s to 80 east, 80s west

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms lingering in the morning east; cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Warm weather is expected during a good share of next week.  The next best chance of showers and thunderstorms should occur on Tuesday.

