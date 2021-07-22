More Humid Friday; Showers/Thunderstorms Mainly at Night
Warm and Humid Weather Continues into the Weekend
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Friday: Partly cloudy, more humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm west half in the afternoon; showers and thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. Friday night
Highs: mid 70s to 80 east, 80s west
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms lingering in the morning east; cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 80s
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Warm weather is expected during a good share of next week. The next best chance of showers and thunderstorms should occur on Tuesday.
