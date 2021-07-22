More Humid Friday; Showers/Thunderstorms Mainly at Night

Friday: Partly cloudy, more humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm west half in the afternoon; showers and thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. Friday night

Highs: mid 70s to 80 east, 80s west

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms lingering in the morning east; cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 80s

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Warm weather is expected during a good share of next week. The next best chance of showers and thunderstorms should occur on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.