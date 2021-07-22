Marquette assisted living facilities cautiously welcome visitors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As assisted living facilities monitor coronavirus case numbers, they continue to carefully allow visitors.

Mill Creek Assisted Living has been open to guests for two weeks. Resident Angie Phillips says having visitors in the facility once again is a welcome change.

“It’s a relief just seeing their faces close by and feeling their hands once in a while if they’re allowed to touch,” she said.

However, activity director Beth O’Connor says there are still some precautions in place.

“We’re still taking temperatures,” said O’Connor. “We’re asking visitors to wear a mask in the common areas. If they’re fully vaccinated, they can visit in the apartments without their masks on.”

O’Connor says guests can stop by without scheduling an appointment, but as uncertainties remain with the Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases, the facility will adapt to keep residents as safe as possible.

“We are a long-term care facility, so we just ask our visitors to be patient,” she said. “The COVID protocols are changing quite often for us.”

Visitor restrictions at Norlite Nursing Center are the same as they have been since spring, as ordered by the state health department.

“Visitors essentially can call ahead, and if they’re vaccinated, they’re free to go right to the resident’s room,” said administrator Wayne Johnson. “As long as they’re socially distancing from other residents, they’re able to kind of resume visitation as normal.”

Johnson says masks are still required, even for fully vaccinated guests. Once unvaccinated visitors take their temperature and a self-assessment, they are asked to take a rapid COVID test.

“If they are unvaccinated and refuse a test, we do have a responsibility to monitor that visitor a lot closer and hold it in a certain area,” said Johnson.

Visitors must be 13 or older to see a resident at Norlite.

