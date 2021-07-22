M-35 to be detoured in Gwinn for firefighters tourney starting Friday evening

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound and westbound M-35 in Gwinn will be closed from Pearce Street to Iron Street this weekend for the Upper Peninsula Volunteer Firefighters Tournament.

Beginning Friday, July 23, at 6:00 p.m. eastern, westbound traffic will be detoured onto M-553, then Southgate Drive to Iron Street and back onto M-35. The detour will be reversed for eastbound traffic. The detour is expected to be lifted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, M-35 in Forsyth Township will be dedicated as a memorial highway in honor of fallen firefighters Ben Lauren and Don Riling.

TV6 plans to have coverage of the highway ceremony on Saturday, which will air on the TV6 Late News at 11:30 p.m. July 24.

