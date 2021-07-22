Advertisement

Kids can learn to swim at Marquette County YMCA

Swimming lessons are open to children of any skill level.
Children and parents swim in the pool.
Children and parents swim in the pool.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids are cooling down this summer with swimming lessons at the Marquette County YMCA.

Children from preschool through middle school are taught by a swim coach. Parents of younger kids can learn how to interact with their child in the water. The lessons are open to swimmers of every skill level.

YMCA swim instructor and lifeguard Harper DeMay says it is crucial that children know how to swim, particularly in Marquette County.

“Especially since we live so close to Lake Superior and a bunch of other lakes, water safety is so important,” said DeMay. “We try to reduce the risk of drowning as much as we can. If you know how to swim, you’re going to be able to improve your chances of survival, should something dangerous happen in the water.”

Swimming lessons will be held from August 2 – August 19. Registration ends on August 2. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
Kayaker missing along Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba...
UPDATE: Missing Escanaba man found safe

Latest News

Sharon Ave. construction continues in Houghton, detouring drivers down US-41 all the way to...
Houghton city manager gives Sharon Ave. update
Marquette Beautification Committee hosts Garden tour
Marquette Beautification Committee hosts Garden tour
A bright pink-flower, part of the Garden Tour
Annual Garden Tour sees strong turnout in Marquette
The check for $7,000 to the YMCA of Marquette County
Connect Marquette presents check to YMCA from successful Iron Range Roll
Sheriff's body transported from Marquette to Houghton County
Procession held for Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean