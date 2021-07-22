Kids can learn to swim at Marquette County YMCA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids are cooling down this summer with swimming lessons at the Marquette County YMCA.

Children from preschool through middle school are taught by a swim coach. Parents of younger kids can learn how to interact with their child in the water. The lessons are open to swimmers of every skill level.

YMCA swim instructor and lifeguard Harper DeMay says it is crucial that children know how to swim, particularly in Marquette County.

“Especially since we live so close to Lake Superior and a bunch of other lakes, water safety is so important,” said DeMay. “We try to reduce the risk of drowning as much as we can. If you know how to swim, you’re going to be able to improve your chances of survival, should something dangerous happen in the water.”

Swimming lessons will be held from August 2 – August 19. Registration ends on August 2. Click here to sign up.

