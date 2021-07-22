Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

The group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming deer in Lake Superior at about Noon on July 21.

Viewer video above, from Danyelle Parris, shows the group spends quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

The video was originally shared by Parris on TikTok.

