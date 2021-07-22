Isolated showers for some

Isolated showers will be around during the morning across the western counties. Rain chances today have decreased as we still have dry air in place. However, the front will finally move through tomorrow night through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening in the west. Then, rain spreads east overnight through midday Saturday. It will also be a warm and muggy one.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, lower 70s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy with storms at night

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Morning rain and decreasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and more pleasant

>Highs: Mid 80s south, cooler north

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

Highs: Upper 80s interior west, low 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

