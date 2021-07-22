Advertisement

Isolated showers for some

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated showers will be around during the morning across the western counties. Rain chances today have decreased as we still have dry air in place. However, the front will finally move through tomorrow night through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms develop Friday evening in the west. Then, rain spreads east overnight through midday Saturday. It will also be a warm and muggy one.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, lower 70s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy with storms at night

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Morning rain and decreasing by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and more pleasant

>Highs: Mid 80s south, cooler north

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

Highs: Upper 80s interior west, low 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
UP man found dead at base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba...
UPDATE: Missing Escanaba man found safe
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother

Latest News

Quarter to half-inch rainfall possible in U.P. areas Thursday as Northern Plains system...
Showers west overnight then spreading eastward Thursday a.m. with more intense rainfall
rain soon
Rain chances increase into the weekend
Wednesday a.m. lows in the 40s-50s with patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy and mild.
Cool morning, mild afternoon Wednesday with a chance of rain showers west in the evening
breezy
Front brings refreshing air