Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body to be transported

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, there will be a police escort that is expected to leave UP Health System-Marquette around noon.
Late Houghton Co. Sheriff Brian McLean
Late Houghton Co. Sheriff Brian McLean(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff, Brian McLean’s body will be transported from Marquette to Houghton County Thursday afternoon.

The police escort is expected to leave UP Health System-Marquette around noon.

Residents are encouraged to line the road and pay their respects to the sheriff. The motorcade is tentatively scheduled to reach the county line around 2:00 p.m.

