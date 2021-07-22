Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body to be transported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff, Brian McLean’s body will be transported from Marquette to Houghton County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, there will be a police escort that is expected to leave UP Health System-Marquette, around noon.

Residents are encouraged to line the road and pay their respects to the sheriff. The motorcade is tentatively scheduled to reach the county line around 2:00 p.m.

