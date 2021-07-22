Advertisement

Houghton city manager gives Sharon Ave. update

Damaged by the Father’s Day Flood, this piece of Houghton is getting a major overhaul.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Just over three years ago, Houghton’s Sharon Ave. suffered immense damage in the Father’s Day Flood. It’s one of the last projects left in the city from the disaster, and now, it’s only weeks away from welcoming back traffic once again.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara says it’s been a process to block off one of Houghton’s busiest intersections.

“After the flood in 2018, we ordered a temporary culvert, installed that on Sharon Ave.,” said Waara. “So we could get the road back open as quickly as possible. The permanent fix is this new culvert.”

Sharon Ave. quickly connects US-41 to the Secretary of State, Taco Bell and several doctors’ offices.

So, any work on the road has to move swiftly. Especially with the Copper Country’s short construction season.

Waara says the initial fix gave contractors a head start.

“For as big of a project, they really didn’t encounter a lot of unknowns, because we did know a lot,” said Waara. “The ground was just opened three years ago, we had a lot of good pictures from the time.”

As for a completion date, Waara says you can expect to see a new and improved Sharon Ave. in about 3-4 weeks.

Until then, the City of Houghton encourages all to be patient and continue following the detours.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
Kayaker missing along Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
Part of the police processional transporting the body of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean...
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean’s body transported home

Latest News

The Federal DOT will decide whether Denver Air will be the new airline.
Gogebic-Iron County Airport Board recommends Detroit Air as new air carrier
Bridgefest Replacement is in the works in the Copper Country
Bridgefest Replacement is in the works in the Copper Country
Sharon Avenue construction continues in Houghton
Sharon Avenue construction continues in Houghton
Bridgefest... can you guess where it gets its name?
Bridgefest 2.0 may be in the works this year
Marquette County YMCA offering swim lessons
Marquette County YMCA offering swim lessons