Houghton city manager gives Sharon Ave. update

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Just over three years ago, Houghton’s Sharon Ave. suffered immense damage in the Father’s Day Flood. It’s one of the last projects left in the city from the disaster, and now, it’s only weeks away from welcoming back traffic once again.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara says it’s been a process to block off one of Houghton’s busiest intersections.

“After the flood in 2018, we ordered a temporary culvert, installed that on Sharon Ave.,” said Waara. “So we could get the road back open as quickly as possible. The permanent fix is this new culvert.”

Sharon Ave. quickly connects US-41 to the Secretary of State, Taco Bell and several doctors’ offices.

So, any work on the road has to move swiftly. Especially with the Copper Country’s short construction season.

Waara says the initial fix gave contractors a head start.

“For as big of a project, they really didn’t encounter a lot of unknowns, because we did know a lot,” said Waara. “The ground was just opened three years ago, we had a lot of good pictures from the time.”

As for a completion date, Waara says you can expect to see a new and improved Sharon Ave. in about 3-4 weeks.

Until then, the City of Houghton encourages all to be patient and continue following the detours.

