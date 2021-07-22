Governor appoints 4 UP residents to boards, commissions

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments of Upper Michigan residents to the Commission on Services to the Aging, Michigan Board of Real Estate Appraisers, and the Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors’ Board.

Commission on Services to the Aging

Dennis H. Smith, of Marquette , is the president of Dennis H. Smith Consulting and the former president and CEO of the Upper Peninsula Health Plan. He is a member of the Marquette County Board of Health, Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health Advisory Council, and the Michigan Health Information Network Board.

Smith is appointed to represent Independents for a term commencing July 29, 2021 and expiring July 28, 2024. He succeeds Peter Lichtenberg whose term expires July 28, 2021.

The Commission on Services to the Aging advises the Governor and Legislature on coordination and administration of state programs, changes in federal and state programs, and the nature and magnitude of aging priorities.

The Commission also reviews and approves grants made by OSA and participates in development of the state plan and budget as required by the federal Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended.

Michigan Board of Real Estate Appraisers

Carolyn S. Dale, Ph.D., of Sault Ste Marie , is the director of curriculum, instruction and state & federal programs at the Joseph K. Lumsden Bahweting Anishnabe Public School Academy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Lake Superior State University, a Master of Education and an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership from Northern Michigan University, and a Ph.D. in Education Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

Dr. Dale is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing July 22, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds David Worthams whose term expired June 30, 2021.

Catherine Quayle, of Gwinn, is a certified residential appraiser at Appraisal Associates of Marquette. She holds an associate’s degree in business from Northern Michigan University.

Quayle is appointed to represent certified residential real estate appraisers for a term commencing July 22, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2025. She succeeds Ronald Wheeler whose term expired June 30, 2021.

The Michigan Board of Real Estate Appraisers works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of approximately 6,011 limited real estate appraisers, state licensed appraisers, certified general appraisers, and certified residential appraisers.

Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors’ Board

Nathan Demers, of Engadine , is the owner of Weatherwize and an energy consultant and production supervisor at Northern Energy Solutions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Education from Northern Michigan University.

Demers is appointed to represent licensed residential builders for a term commencing July 22, 2021 and expiring March 31, 2022. He succeeds William Tanasse who has resigned.

The Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors’ Board was created to license and regulate persons engaged in the construction of a residential structure or combination residential and commercial structure, or persons who undertake the repair, alteration, addition, subtraction or improvement of a residential structure or combination residential and commercial structure for compensation other than wages for personal labor.

All four of these appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

