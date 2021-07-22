Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Police: UP man jumped to death from Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate crashes on County Road 480, 1 fatal
A photo of missing kayaker, Brett Harriman, of Marquette.
Kayaker missing along Lake Superior shoreline in Marquette
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba...
UPDATE: Missing Escanaba man found safe

Latest News

Sharon Ave. construction continues in Houghton, detouring drivers down US-41 all the way to...
Houghton city manager gives Sharon Ave. update
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Marquette Beautification Committee hosts Garden tour
Marquette Beautification Committee hosts Garden tour
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival