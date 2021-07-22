Advertisement

Florence County Health Department releases 2 possible COVID-19 exposure sites

On July 10, an unvaccinated person, who later tested positive for coronavirus, visited Barb’s Café and Annie’s Trading Post during their infectious period.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department has released two possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

The health department reminded the public that “COVID-19 is still a real threat” and encouraged everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to schedule their vaccination to stop the spread.

The Florence County Health Department’s next Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic is on Thursday, July 29 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Participants must be 12 years old (with parent permission) or older.

Check out the full release about exposure sites on the health department’s Facebook page.

