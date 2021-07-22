Florence County Health Department releases 2 possible COVID-19 exposure sites

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department has released two possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

On July 10, an unvaccinated person, who later tested positive for coronavirus, visited Barb’s Café and Annie’s Trading Post during their infectious period.

The health department reminded the public that “COVID-19 is still a real threat” and encouraged everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to schedule their vaccination to stop the spread.

The Florence County Health Department’s next Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic is on Thursday, July 29 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Participants must be 12 years old (with parent permission) or older.

Check out the full release about exposure sites on the health department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.