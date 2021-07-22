Advertisement

Finlandia athletes earn academic recognition

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University was well represented on the 2020-21 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) All-Academic team.  A total of 34 Lions were on the list.

The criteria for the team was being a member of a C2C championship sport and having a 3.20 G.P.A. or higher for the 2020-21 academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic team. A total of 53.4% of C2C student-athletes posted a 3.20 GPA this year (1,329 of 2,490).

Men’s Basketball

Nicco Carter, Joe Heinonen, Logan Latvis and Danny Zuchak

Women’s Basketball

Mariah Austin, Brooke Dalgord, Bailey Froberg, Harlee Froberg, Katie Loman, Katie Lundeen, Toria Nagy, Carsyn Osterman and Casana Ryynanen

Men’s Soccer

Connor Bates, Brendan Christian, Osvaldo Cruz, Matyas Nesvadba, Noah Raisanen and Zach Wichman

Women’s Soccer

Addie Budzinski, Dariya Goin, Daisia Knowles, Sam Linteo, Marissa Schilling and Maddy Waterman

Softball

Rheanna Bain, Megan Corrigan, Daniella Gonzalez, Malone Hiebert, Cassy Lopez and Kaytlin Richardson

Volleyball

Ella Lindgren, Briana Portice, and Taylor Talerico

