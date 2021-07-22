Crafty Flea Market begins Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicks off a weekend full of events in Escanaba. One of those events is the Crafty Flea Market.

Located in the Ruth Butler Building, you’ll find rummage sale items, crafts, antiques, bakery goods and direct selling vendors. The Crafty Flea Market is free to the public. It begins Friday and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until five p.m. both days.

But that’s not the only thing happening in the area.

“There is also a HOG rally going on. There are food vendors on site. There’s one right outside the Ruth Butler Building here along with a little further down the line there’s actually a gun and knife show,” said Tara Bruce, event coordinator for the Crafty Flea Market.

The gun and knife show will be held in the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. It runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until five in the afternoon. Read more about the gun and knife show here.

