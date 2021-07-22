Connect Marquette presents check to YMCA from successful Iron Range Roll

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette presented a check to the YMCA of Marquette County Thursday night. Connect Marquette runs the annual Iron Range Roll and this year was their most successful to date.

Thursday evening members of Connect Marquette presented a check for $7,000 to the Y. That money goes to scholarship programs at the Y, specifically for youth and families.

“It was a big success this year, the largest success, and we’re just extremely blessed and lucky to be the recipient and partner of the Iron Range Roll,” said Jenna Zdunek, YMCA Marquette County CEO.

“YMCA youth programing has always been the benefactor of this race and this year we were able to donate $7,000 and it feels really really good just knowing that we’re going to help a lot of people, a lot of kids and families,” said Daniel Croney, Iron Range Roll Co-Chair.

This year more than 220 people participated in the Iron Range Roll. This was the eighth year for the event.

