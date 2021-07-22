Annual Garden Tour sees strong turnout in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The weather held out for the Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee’s annual Garden Tour Thursday afternoon. Five Marquette residents opened their homes to visitors for the tour.

Proceeds from all tickets sold, at $10 apiece, go towards beautification projects in Marquette including their petunia pandemonium program and gardens at the roundabouts. After last year’s tour was canceled, organizers are glad to get back to showing residents’ green thumb successes.

“It’s a nice way to explore and see what’s going on, it’s a wonderful time to get out and you usually see people who you see every year at the Garden Tour, so it’s just a nice social thing, outdoors, it’s friendly, relaxed, it’s delightful but the fundraising is really important too,” Jill LaMere, Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee President.

This is the 27th year for the annual Garden Tour. It wrapped up at 7 p.m.

