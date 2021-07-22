Advertisement

2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township

2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township
2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway after two separate traffic crashes on County Road 480 in Sands Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, the first crash happened around midnight near Lake Pelissier, which involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Very little information is being released on this crash right now, but troopers say it was a serious crash.

During the clean-up of that incident, another car crashed into a Sands Township Water Truck that was at the scene.

State police say one female passenger was sent to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

No other information has been released.

TV6 and FOX UP both on-air and online will continue to update you as more information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
UP man found dead at base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba...
UPDATE: Missing Escanaba man found safe
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother

Latest News

Outdoor Scripture raffling off bear tag
Outdoor Scripture raffling off bear tag
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties offering hearing and seeing tests
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties offering hearing and seeing tests
Outback art fair returns this weekend in Marquette
Outback art fair returns this weekend in Marquette
Hog Rally coming to Escanaba
Hog Rally coming to Escanaba