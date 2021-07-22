2 separate traffic crashes in Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is underway after two separate traffic crashes on County Road 480 in Sands Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, the first crash happened around midnight near Lake Pelissier, which involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Very little information is being released on this crash right now, but troopers say it was a serious crash.

During the clean-up of that incident, another car crashed into a Sands Township Water Truck that was at the scene.

State police say one female passenger was sent to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

No other information has been released.

