Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes moot bill to end unemployment benefit early

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4, but the GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31.
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment graphic.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a moot Republican-sponsored attempt to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, saying the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce.

If Whitmer had signed the legislation, the change would not have actually occurred, however, because Senate Democrats did not agree to give the measure immediate effect.

Whitmer says she is open to ending the federal benefit early if lawmakers raise the state’s maximum benefit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Farmhouse ales.
Barrel + Beam taps into new territory this summer
New summer drinks.
Barrel + Beam
Marquette Planning Commission rules on Lakeshore Depot expansion plans
Marquette Planning Commission rules on Lakeshore Depot expansion plans
Auto body repair shops aren’t seeing an increase in car-deer crashes despite more travel than...
Auto body repair shops aren’t seeing an increase in car-deer crashes despite more travel than last year