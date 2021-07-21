Advertisement

UP man found dead at base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island

The man, who was in his 40s, is an Upper Peninsula resident, but his name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A man’s body was found at the base of a popular tourist spot on Mackinac Island Wednesday morning.

According to Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski, the man’s body was found at the base of Arch Rock by a passerby at about 9:15 a.m. July 21. Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shore.

“No foul play is suspected,” Topolski said, as some of the man’s personal property was found on top of the rock formation.

Topolski said there is also no danger to the general public, as the man’s belongings were found in an area beyond the fenced off viewing platform. He advised all visitors to follow all posted closures and signs, and to stay behind blocked off areas.

Michigan State Police, Mackinac Island Fire Department, Mackinac State Historic Parks officials and the Mackinac County Medical Examiner’s office all assisted the island police at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

