U.P. Audiology comes to Iron Mountain Full-time

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology is expanding in upper Michigan. The business opened its most recent location at 127 South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain at the beginning of July. Everything from hearing prevention tests to regular check-ups are offered.

An audiologist warns people about some causes of hearing damage.

“The biggest one is noise exposure. Especially living in the U.P.,” said Dr. Kati Stilwell, U.P. Audiologist. “You have lots of noisy jobs for one, but also lots of recreational activities, like hunting.”

U.P. Audiology has been present in Iron Mountain for two years, but will be full-time in the office Monday through Friday.

U.P. Audiology is now accepting new patients of all ages. Interested patients should call (906) 828-1751 or walk in to suite 105 to set-up an appointment.

