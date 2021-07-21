Advertisement

U.P. Audiology comes to Iron Mountain Full-time

U.P. Audiology expands, looking to help Iron Mountain and Kingsford residents prevent ear damage
U.P. Audiology stays up to date with equipment to best serve its patients.
U.P. Audiology stays up to date with equipment to best serve its patients.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Audiology is expanding in upper Michigan. The business opened its most recent location at 127 South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain at the beginning of July. Everything from hearing prevention tests to regular check-ups are offered.

An audiologist warns people about some causes of hearing damage.

“The biggest one is noise exposure. Especially living in the U.P.,” said Dr. Kati Stilwell, U.P. Audiologist. “You have lots of noisy jobs for one, but also lots of recreational activities, like hunting.”

U.P. Audiology has been present in Iron Mountain for two years, but will be full-time in the office Monday through Friday.

U.P. Audiology is now accepting new patients of all ages. Interested patients should call (906) 828-1751 or walk in to suite 105 to set-up an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Adrienne Newman performs for Music on the Menu attendees.
Music on the Menu brings live music to downtown Houghton
Construction on the joints of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge is causing traffic delays.
Copper Country experiences busy summer tourism season; construction causes traffic delays
Hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena in Fall 2021
‘Stick It To Cancer’ hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena
Cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts in preparation for school year
Summer cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts
Artists are ready to return to Marquette for the annual OutBack Art Fair this weekend
OutBack Art Fair set to return this weekend