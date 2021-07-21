Summer cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the halls, stairwells, and classrooms, normal summer cleaning continues at Ishpeming Public Schools. When classes begin, Superintendent Carrie Meyer says some daily pandemic cleaning protocols will remain in place.

“All classrooms will still be equipped with their cleaning supplies and paper towels to make sure that they can wipe things down as necessary,” said Meyer, “and we will still have custodial staffs on duty during the day and evening.”

Hand sanitizing stations will be around the schools for students and teachers. Meyer also says the upcoming year will be as normal as possible.

“At this point,” she stated, “there’s no restriction on the number of people per space or the space between them.”

There will, though, be extra caution surrounding large gatherings.

At Negaunee Public Schools, Superintendent Dan Skewis says the district will begin with some social distancing.

“We’re going to make an attempt to keep our students about three feet apart,” Skewis explained. “And then, lunchrooms, particularly at the middle school and high school, we’re going to separate into two different areas of the school.”

In addition to cleaning and adjusting protocols, the whole district has been undergoing $8.5 million in renovations, paid for by a bond proposal. That includes at least 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary and the Negaunee Middle School library.

“We’re looking more to just modernize our classrooms and creating a learning atmosphere for our students that is second to none,” Skewis said.

All of the renovations at Negaunee Public Schools are expected to be complete by the middle of next month. As for both districts, mask wearing is optional for the start of the school year.

