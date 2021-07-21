‘Stick It To Cancer’ hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A hockey tournament that raises money for cancer patients returns to Marquette’s Lakeview Arena this fall.

The fifth annual Stick It To Cancer hockey tournament is returning indoors for the first time since 2019.

All of the money raised will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County, with 98 percent of those proceeds going to Marquette County cancer patients.

So far, five or six co-ed teams have committed to the tournament, with organizer Barb Salmela hoping for more to come.

“One from Wisconsin said they would come and another from Traverse City already,” said Salmela. “But, I’m hoping to get more local teams because it’s for a good cause and it’s for Marquette County cancer patients.”

Other team divisions include Men’s 30/40+ and Men’s 50+.

The tournament is from September 24th to September 26th, with the registration deadline on September 10th.

To sign up, contact Barb Salmela either by phone at 906-250-1016 or by email at salmela432@gmail.com.

