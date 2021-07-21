Advertisement

Showers west overnight then spreading eastward Thursday a.m. with more intense rainfall

Quarter to half-inch rainfall possible in U.P. areas Thursday as Northern Plains system approaches.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Clouds increase ahead of a Northern Plains system, bringing rain and isolated thunderstorm chances to the Western U.P. during the evening hours and spreading eastward overnight into Thursday. Significant rainfall is expected with this system, with a quarter to half-inch rainfall possible in some areas and higher especially from thunderstorms.

High pressure rebounds Friday and brings drier weather briefly until another system, rich in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, arrives Saturday -- widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures gradually trend above average and humidity increases into the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Isolated showers west diminishing in the afternoon and becoming partly cloudy; increasing clouds late; seasonal daytime temperatures

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; rainfall amounts from a half-inch to an inch possible, even higher from thunderstorms; storms dissipating in the evening; warm and humid

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°

Tuesday & Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

rain soon
Rain chances increase into the weekend
Wednesday a.m. lows in the 40s-50s with patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy and mild.
Cool morning, mild afternoon Wednesday with a chance of rain showers west in the evening
breezy
Front brings refreshing air
Tuesday highs in the 60s though milder for locations away from Lake Superior.
Cooling Tuesday with a chance of early morning showers and isolated t-storms