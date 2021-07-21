Rain chances increase into the weekend

High pressure moves through the area today. Conditions will be seasonably cool. Then, tonight showers move in across the west. It will spread east tomorrow. An area of low pressure along with a cold front will slowly move through to kick off the weekend. Therefore another round of showers will move in Friday night through Saturday. However, the heat and humidity ramp up on Saturday through Monday.

Today: Partly cloudy west to mostly sunny skies in the east

>Highs: Upper 60s along Lake Superior, low 70s along Lake Michigan, mid-70s inland

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Morning rain and toasty

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

