Phil’s 550 Store adds outdoor patio seating

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Phil’s 550 Store in Marquette has added a new patio to their building. With the help of Nagelkirk’s Landscaping the business replaced a garden that was there to allow for patio seating and tables.

Wednesday afternoon, neighborhood kids were enjoying ice cream there. The owner says it’s been very busy lately and safety was part of the reason for adding the patio.

“We had a little extra money left over from last year and we said lets put it back into the patio, we took out the old garden that was here, we just wanted a safe cool place for kids and families to hang out after they get done with a hike or after they’re out at Little Presque taking a swim, to just come and grab some ice cream,” said the Owner of Phil’s 550 Store, Kevin Thomsen.

The patio has been a work in progress all summer. It opened to customers just last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.