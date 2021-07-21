Advertisement

PHDM to offer free hearing and vision screenings

Screenings are available to children ages three to five.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties is offering free vision and hearing tests for kindergartners and preschoolers. On July 21 and August 12 from nine a.m. till four p.m., children ages three to five can come for a free screening at PHDM’s Delta County location.

If you live in Menominee County, there’s a screening at Menominee location on July 29 from nine a.m. till 3:30 p.m.

PHDM says these screenings are important because kids don’t always know when something isn’t right.

“That they’re not seeing very well or hearing loss. So, detecting those issues is really important and the earlier the better,” said Lorene Maulding, LPN and hearing/vision coordinator at PHDM.

PHDM says it screens about 7,000 kids each year and about 10 percent require a referral to see a doctor. If you’re interested in signing your child up for a free screening, call PHDM in Delta County at (906) 786-4111 or Menominee County at (906) 863-4451.

