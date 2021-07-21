Advertisement

OutBack Art Fair set to return this weekend

Artists are ready to return to Marquette for the annual OutBack Art Fair this weekend
Artists are ready to return to Marquette for the annual OutBack Art Fair this weekend(Remi Murrey)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The OutBack Art Fair is back this weekend in Marquette. Last year, like so many events, the art fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

But artists and vendors are eager to return to the annual show. Between 100 and 110 artists will be set up for the show that runs Saturday and Sunday at Picnic Rocks. The Organizer of the art fair says after taking last year off, the artists have plenty to show.

“To see the world-class artists and crafts people that we have and the fun things that they bring and it’s exciting because this is two years worth of stuff, we didn’t see what they created last year or what’s new,” said OutBack Organizer Cindy Engle.

The OutBack Art Fair will be July 24-25. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Adrienne Newman performs for Music on the Menu attendees.
Music on the Menu brings live music to downtown Houghton
Construction on the joints of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge is causing traffic delays.
Copper Country experiences busy summer tourism season; construction causes traffic delays
Hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena in Fall 2021
‘Stick It To Cancer’ hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena
Cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts in preparation for school year
Summer cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts