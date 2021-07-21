OutBack Art Fair set to return this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The OutBack Art Fair is back this weekend in Marquette. Last year, like so many events, the art fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

But artists and vendors are eager to return to the annual show. Between 100 and 110 artists will be set up for the show that runs Saturday and Sunday at Picnic Rocks. The Organizer of the art fair says after taking last year off, the artists have plenty to show.

“To see the world-class artists and crafts people that we have and the fun things that they bring and it’s exciting because this is two years worth of stuff, we didn’t see what they created last year or what’s new,” said OutBack Organizer Cindy Engle.

The OutBack Art Fair will be July 24-25. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

