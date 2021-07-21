Advertisement

NMU has a record number of AHCA All-American Scholars

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - A record 13 members of the Wildcat hockey program have been named AHCA/Krampade All-American Scholars as announced today.

The honorees include two seniors in captain Joseph Nardi and assistant captain Ben Newhouse, as well as three juniors - Nolan KentGarrett Klee and Ty Readman. Four sophomores also garnered recognition for their efforts in the classroom as Andre Ghantous, John Hawthorne, John Roberts and Tanner Vescio.

Following the conclusion of their rookie seasons, four Wildcat freshmen also picked up the award as Mack ByersTim ErkkilaConnor Marritt and Brett Willits were honored as well.

Four individuals boasted a cumulative GPA of 4.0 over the 2020-21 academic year, including Byers, Erkkila, Hawthorne and Marritt while Newhouse, Roberts and Vescio both achieved the 4.0 mark in one semester last year.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes had to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

