NMU has a record number of AHCA All-American Scholars

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - A record 13 members of the Wildcat hockey program have been named AHCA/Krampade All-American Scholars as announced today.

The honorees include two seniors in captain Joseph Nardi and assistant captain Ben Newhouse, as well as three juniors - Nolan Kent, Garrett Klee and Ty Readman. Four sophomores also garnered recognition for their efforts in the classroom as Andre Ghantous, John Hawthorne, John Roberts and Tanner Vescio.

Following the conclusion of their rookie seasons, four Wildcat freshmen also picked up the award as Mack Byers, Tim Erkkila, Connor Marritt and Brett Willits were honored as well.

Four individuals boasted a cumulative GPA of 4.0 over the 2020-21 academic year, including Byers, Erkkila, Hawthorne and Marritt while Newhouse, Roberts and Vescio both achieved the 4.0 mark in one semester last year.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes had to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

