Music on the Menu brings live music to downtown Houghton

A different artist performs at Bridgeview Park each Wednesday from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Adrienne Newman performs for Music on the Menu attendees.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Music fills the air at Houghton’s Bridgeview Park this summer each Wednesday.

Music on the Menu is held each week from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Anyone on their lunch break or visiting downtown can enjoy some fresh air and music from a regional artist.

The event is hosted by the Portage Lake District Library. Program coordinator Michael Stanitis says organizers wanted to bring live music back to the community.

“None of us have been out in the nightlife recently to enjoy the local talent that way,” said Stanitis. “This is another opportunity to keep our artists out in the public eye and also to give people the opportunity to hear music when not much of that has been going on.”

Attendees are invited to bring their lunch to Music on the Menu performances. Ambassador Restaurant offers a $2 discount on any pizza during the event.

Music on the Menu continues through August 18. Click here for more information.

